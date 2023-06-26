USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a June birthday meal celebration

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 23, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Tucker McKean, from Wauseon, Ohio, garnishes a roasted pepper and tomato soup during a June birthday month celebration on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
