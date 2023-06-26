Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a June birthday meal celebration [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a June birthday meal celebration

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 23, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Stephen Smith, from Charlotte, N.C., cuts short-cake during a June birthday month celebration on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 09:24
    Photo ID: 7887447
    VIRIN: 230623-N-JO829-2094
    Resolution: 2143x3000
    Size: 1005.05 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a June birthday meal celebration [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a crew-served weapons exercise
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a crew-served weapons exercise
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a crew-served weapons exercise
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a crew-served weapons exercise
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a June birthday meal celebration
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a crew-served weapons exercise
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a June birthday meal celebration
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a June birthday meal celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cooking
    CS
    DESRON
    Rafael Peralta
    DDG115

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT