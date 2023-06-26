SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 23, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Stephen Smith, left, from Charlotte, N.C., Culinary Specialist Seaman Tucker McKean, middle, from Wauseon, Ohio, and Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Jason King, from Brooklyn, N.Y., pose for a photo at the conclusion of a June birthday month celebration on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 09:24 Photo ID: 7887445 VIRIN: 230623-N-JO829-2124 Resolution: 2400x1714 Size: 995.66 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a June birthday meal celebration [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.