    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a June birthday meal celebration [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a June birthday meal celebration

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 23, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Stephen Smith, left, from Charlotte, N.C., Culinary Specialist Seaman Tucker McKean, middle, from Wauseon, Ohio, and Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Jason King, from Brooklyn, N.Y., pose for a photo at the conclusion of a June birthday month celebration on the mess decks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a June birthday meal celebration [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

