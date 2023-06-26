USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a crew-served weapons exercise

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 23, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Matthew Tremblay, from Phoenix, Ariz., mounts a .50 caliber machine gun on a stand during a crew-served weapons evolution on the forecastle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

