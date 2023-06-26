SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 23, 2023) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Elliot Montgomery, left, from Klamath Falls, Ore., and Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Matthew Tremblay, from Phoenix, Ariz., load a .50 caliber machine gun during a crew-served weapons evolution on the forecastle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 09:24
|Photo ID:
|7887443
|VIRIN:
|230623-N-JO829-1284
|Resolution:
|2400x1714
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a crew-served weapons exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT