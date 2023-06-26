USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts a crew-served weapons exercise

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 23, 2023) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Elliot Montgomery, left, from Klamath Falls, Ore., and Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Matthew Tremblay, from Phoenix, Ariz., load a .50 caliber machine gun during a crew-served weapons evolution on the forecastle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

