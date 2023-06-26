Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th MXG welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6]

    19th MXG welcomes new commander

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Philip Dorsch, incoming 19th Maintenance Group commander, renders his first salute as the 19th MXG commander during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 28, 2023. Col. Dorsch assumed command from Col. Donald Vandenbussche during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 17:55
    Photo ID: 7886608
    VIRIN: 230628-F-KQ249-1091
    Resolution: 6071x4047
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th MXG welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    19th MXG welcomes new commander
    19th MXG welcomes new commander
    19th MXG welcomes new commander
    19th MXG welcomes new commander
    19th MXG welcomes new commander
    19th MXG welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    19th MXG welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    19 MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT