Col. Philip Dorsch, incoming 19th Maintenance Group commander, renders his first salute as the 19th MXG commander during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 28, 2023. Col. Dorsch assumed command from Col. Donald Vandenbussche during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller)
19th MXG welcomes new commander
