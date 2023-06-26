Col. Philip Dorsch accepts command of the 19th Maintenance Group from Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Ari Force Base, Arkansas, June 28, 2023. Col. Davies was the presiding officer of the ceremony in which Col. Donald Vandenbussche relinquish command of the 19th MXG to Col. Dorsch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 17:54 Photo ID: 7886606 VIRIN: 230628-F-KQ249-1066 Resolution: 5737x3824 Size: 4.34 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th MXG welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.