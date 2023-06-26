Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th MXG welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 6]

    19th MXG welcomes new commander

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Philip Dorsch accepts command of the 19th Maintenance Group from Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Ari Force Base, Arkansas, June 28, 2023. Col. Davies was the presiding officer of the ceremony in which Col. Donald Vandenbussche relinquish command of the 19th MXG to Col. Dorsch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller)

    19 MXG

