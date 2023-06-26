Col. Donald Vandenbussche, 19th Maintenance Group outgoing commander, relinquishes command of the 19th MXG during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 28, 2023. Col. Philip Dorsch assumed command from Vandenbussche during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 17:54 Photo ID: 7886605 VIRIN: 230628-F-KQ249-1064 Resolution: 5611x3740 Size: 4.13 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th MXG welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.