19th MXG welcomes new commander

Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, presents the Legion of Merit to Col. Donald Vandenbussche, during the 19th Maintenance Group change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base Arkansas, June 28, 2023. Vandenbussche was awarded the medal for his distinguished service as the commander of the 19th MXG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller)

