19th MXG welcomes new commander

Col. Donald Vandenbussche, outgoing 19th Maintenance Group commander, provides remarks during the 19th MXG change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 28, 2023. Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, was the presiding officer of the ceremony in which Vandenbussche relinquish command of the 19th MXG to Col. Philip Dorsch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller)

