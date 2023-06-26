19th MXG welcomes new commander

Col. Philip Dorsch assumed command of the 19th Maintenance Group from Col. Don Vandenbussche during a change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. June 28, 2023.



Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, presided over the ceremony and the event was attended by family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders, members of the 19th MXG, and representatives from across Herk Nation.



During his tenure as the 19th MXG commander, Col. Vandenbussche made significant strides to advance the C-130J mission and maintenance capabilities across the enterprise. His leadership resulted in the development and implementation of the C-130J Virtual Reality Maintenance Training Program, and the first-ever successful transition of a C-130J to Block 8.1 enabling the first-ever Block 8.1.1 C-130J deployment.



“Black Knights continue to lead the way for the Herk community, and we could not have done it without the spectacular leadership of Col. Vandenbussche,” said Davies.



Col. Dorsch, previously served at the 374th MXG commander at Yokota Air Base, Japan where he was responsible for maintaining Yokota’s fleet of C-130J Super Hercules, C-12J Huron and UH-1N Twin Huey aircraft in support of rapid airlift and distinguished visitor transport for Pacific Air Forces in the Indo-Pacific region.



“We look forward to all the great things the 19th Maintenance Group will achieve under your command,” said Davies. “Your predecessor leaves behind a legacy of caring for his people, and I know you will continue to carry that torch moving forward.”

