V3/6 Fire Team Maneuver Rehearsal

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aldo Ramirez moves to a firing position during fireteam maneuver training at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, June 22, 2023. Fireteam training allows Marines to refine small-unit tactics and develop proficiency before executing combined arms-training. Ramirez, a native of Middletown, New York, is a rifleman with 3d Battalion, 6th Marines and is currently forward-deployed with 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Masog)

