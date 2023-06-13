V3/6 Fire Team Maneuver Rehearsal

U.S. Marines prepare to fire on targets during a fireteam training range at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, June 22, 2023. Fireteam training allows Marines to refine small-unit tactics and develop proficiency before executing combined arms-training. The Marines are with 3d Battalion, 6th Marines and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Masog)

