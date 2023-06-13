V3/6 Fire Team Maneuver Rehearsal

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Luke Wooden fires an M320 Grenade Launcher Module during a zeroing range at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, June 22, 2023. The range is used to align the scope with the landing point to ensure safety and accuracy prior to conducting fire and maneuver drills. Wooden, a native of Higden, Alabama, is a rifleman with 3d Battalion, 6th Marines and is currently forward-deployed with 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Masog)

