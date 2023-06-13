Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V3/6 Fire Team Maneuver Rehearsal [Image 9 of 16]

    V3/6 Fire Team Maneuver Rehearsal

    JAPAN

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Noah Masog 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Luke Wooden fires an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle during fireteam maneuver training at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, June 22, 2023. Fireteam training allows Marines to refine small-unit tactics and develop proficiency before executing combined arms-training. Wooden, a native of Higden, Alabama, is a rifleman with 3d Battalion, 6th Marines and is currently forward-deployed with 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Masog)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 06:40
    Photo ID: 7881164
    VIRIN: 230622-M-EE367-2122
    Resolution: 3451x5176
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: JP
    This work, V3/6 Fire Team Maneuver Rehearsal [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Fuji
    Maneuver
    JGSDF
    3d Battalion
    Marines
    Training
    6th Marines
    3D MARDIV
    Fireteam

