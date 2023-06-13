V3/6 Fire Team Maneuver Rehearsal

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cole Alkire fires an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle during fireteam maneuver training at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, June 22, 2023. Fireteam level training allows Marines to refine small-unit tactics, developing proficiency at the lowest level before executing combined arms-training. Alkire, a native of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, is an intel specialist with 3d Battalion, 6th Marines and is currently forward-deployed with 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Masog)

