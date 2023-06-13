Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V3/6 Fire Team Maneuver Rehearsal [Image 6 of 16]

    V3/6 Fire Team Maneuver Rehearsal

    JAPAN

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Noah Masog 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Noah Wilkins moves to a firing position during fireteam maneuver training at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, June 22, 2023. Fireteam training allows Marines to refine small-unit tactics and develop proficiency before executing combined arms-training. Wilkins, a native of Dayton, Ohio, is a team leader with 3d Battalion, 6th Marines and is currently forward-deployed with 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Masog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 06:41
    Photo ID: 7881160
    VIRIN: 230622-M-EE367-1637
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V3/6 Fire Team Maneuver Rehearsal [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Fuji
    Maneuver
    JGSDF
    3d Battalion
    Marines
    Training
    6th Marines
    3D MARDIV
    Fireteam

