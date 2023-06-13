230620-N-NY362-2275 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 20, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Juan Martin Caballero, from Bogota Colombia, transits the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, June 20. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 23:01
|Photo ID:
|7880755
|VIRIN:
|230620-N-NY362-2275
|Resolution:
|5621x3667
|Size:
|827.09 KB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|9
This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
