230620-N-NY362-2204 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 20, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Conner Duhon, from Lake Charles, Louisiana, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Luis Serrano, from Riverside, California, signal on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, June 20. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.25.2023 23:01 Photo ID: 7880753 VIRIN: 230620-N-NY362-2204 Resolution: 5745x3405 Size: 720.84 KB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 9 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.