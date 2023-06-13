Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230620-N-NY362-2021 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 20, 2023) Sailors approach an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, June 20. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

