USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters

230620-N-NY362-2260 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 20, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Merlin Perez Andino, from New York, left, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Juan Martin Caballero, from Bogota Colombia, remove the chocks from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, June 20. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

