USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters

230620-N-NY362-2004 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 20, 2023) Sailors assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 exchange crew on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, June 20. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

