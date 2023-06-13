USS Howard (DDG 83) Flight Quarters

230620-N-NY362-2071 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 20, 2023) Sailors fuel an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, June 20. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

