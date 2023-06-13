Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy welcomes new commander

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Col. Scott Horrigan, who recently arrived in Italy with his family, thanked the garrison staff for what they do to sustain the force in his remarks as he assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Italy at a ceremony on Hoekstra Field, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza June, 22.

