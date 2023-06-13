Col. Scott Horrigan, who recently arrived in Italy with his family, thanked the garrison staff for what they do to sustain the force in his remarks as he assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Italy at a ceremony on Hoekstra Field, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza June, 22.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 08:20
|Photo ID:
|7875074
|VIRIN:
|230622-A-CC999-1008
|Resolution:
|1812x1200
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Italy welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Garrison Italy welcomes new commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT