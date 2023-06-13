U.S. Army Garrison Italy welcomes new commander

Col. Scott Horrigan, who recently arrived in Italy with his family, thanked the garrison staff for what they do to sustain the force in his remarks as he assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Italy at a ceremony on Hoekstra Field, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza June, 22.

