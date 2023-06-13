The Italian Army’s 11th Reggimento Bersaglieri marching band sprinted into the ceremony playing music and then performed both national anthems. Later they played the U.S. Army song.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 08:20
|Photo ID:
|7875072
|VIRIN:
|230622-A-CC999-1001
|Resolution:
|1554x1000
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Italy welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Garrison Italy welcomes new commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT