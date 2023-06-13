U.S. Army Garrison Italy welcomes new commander

Courtesy Photo | Col. Scott Horrigan, who recently arrived in Italy with his family, thanked the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Scott Horrigan, who recently arrived in Italy with his family, thanked the garrison staff for what they do to sustain the force in his remarks as he assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Italy at a ceremony on Hoekstra Field, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza June, 22. see less | View Image Page

By Chelsy Lyons, U.S. Army Garrison Italy



VICENZA, Italy — Guests gathered under the slight reprieve of a shaded pavilion Thursday Col. Matthew J. Gomlak relinquished command of U.S. Army Garrison Italy to Col. Scott W. Horrigan.



Nearly 300 military personnel, families and community members – plus dozens of local Italian leaders – attended the ceremony presided over by Installation Management Command Europe Region Director, Tommy Mize. Amid a blazing summer heat, Gomlak bid farewell to the community, saying his role was the most rewarding experience of his Army career.



“It’s no secret that a position in Italy is one of the most sought after assignments in the U.S. Army. Gomlak said, in his remarks offered in both English and Italian. “It took me 23 years to finally get posted here.”



A 1998 West Point graduate, Gomlak first served the 25th Infantry Division at Fort Lewis, Washington, before joining Special Forces. In July 2021, Gomlak took command in Italy, leading the community through the final stages of the global COVID-19 pandemic.



Throughout his speech, Gomlak expressed great gratitude for his family, Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Dyon, and the entire Vicenza community. Much of his focus was on relationships he formed with local Italian people.



“Thank you for your hospitality and support to the garrison and to all the members of the Army community,” Gomlak said.



The ceremony included the traditions of the presentation and passing of colors and honors to the nation, both U.S. and Italian. The Italian Army’s 11th Reggimento Bersaglieri marching band sprinted into the ceremony playing music and then performed both national anthems. Later they played the U.S. Army song.



Col. Scott W. Horrigan commissioned from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and has served in a variety of assignments to include the 32nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division. Recently, he served as an instructor for the School of Advanced Military Studies at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.



Horrigan, who recently arrived in Italy with his wife, Katie, and four sons, thanked the garrison staff for what they do to sustain the force.



“What you do truly makes a difference for both the soldier, the civilian, as well as their families that come to and leave Italy,” Horrigan said.



Amid overwhelming applause, the ceremony concluded. Community members queued to welcome Horrigan and say “arrivederci” to the Gomlak family. During his final remarks, Gomlak offered Horrigan his perspective.



“The community deserves your experience, energy, and fresh perspective. Your success is community success,” Gomlak said. “I wish you all the best.”