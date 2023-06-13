U.S. Army Garrison Italy welcomes new commander

On June 22, 2023, he relinquished command to Col. Scott Horrigan on Hoekstra Field at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza. In July 2021, Gomlak took command in Italy, leading the community through the final stages of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

