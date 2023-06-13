Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dalton Torres, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, places chocks around the landing gear of an A-10C Thunderbolt II following a joint training mission as part of Red Flag Alaska 23-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jun. 13, 2023. RF-A provides training for deployed maintenance and support personnel in sustainment of large-force deployed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

