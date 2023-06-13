Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron assigned to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, prepares to land during Red Flag Alaska (RF-A) 23-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jun. 13, 2023. Units from across the Department of Defense and allied forces have utilized the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex’s 67,000-square-mile airspace for RF-A since 2006 as it is the largest instrumented air, ground and electronic combat training range in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

