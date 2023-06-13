A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron assigned to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, prepares to land during Red Flag Alaska (RF-A) 23-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jun. 13, 2023. Units from across the Department of Defense and allied forces have utilized the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex’s 67,000-square-mile airspace for RF-A since 2006 as it is the largest instrumented air, ground and electronic combat training range in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 03:46
|Photo ID:
|7874887
|VIRIN:
|230613-F-YU621-8154
|Resolution:
|4143x2757
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
