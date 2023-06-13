U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, conduct an aerial formation p during Red Flag Alaska (RF-A) 23-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jun. 13, 2023. RF-A 23-2 is a Pacific Air Forces-directed training event for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 03:46
|Photo ID:
|7874889
|VIRIN:
|230613-F-YU621-7677
|Resolution:
|3103x2065
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
