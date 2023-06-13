Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2

U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, conduct an aerial formation p during Red Flag Alaska (RF-A) 23-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jun. 13, 2023. RF-A 23-2 is a Pacific Air Forces-directed training event for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

