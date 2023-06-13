Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2 [Image 3 of 7]

    Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, conduct an aerial formation p during Red Flag Alaska (RF-A) 23-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jun. 13, 2023. RF-A 23-2 is a Pacific Air Forces-directed training event for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    TAGS

    Eielson Air Force Base
    25th Fighter Squadron
    80th Fighter Squadron
    Red Flag Alaska 23-2

