U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Christian Jessup, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, poses for a photo after flying an A-10C Thunderbolt II during a joint training mission as part of Red Flag Alaska 23-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jun. 13, 2023. RF-A 23-2 allows pilots to participate in complex mission scenarios in order to refine their procedures and preparation skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 03:46
|Photo ID:
|7874891
|VIRIN:
|230613-F-YU621-8720
|Resolution:
|3350x2229
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
