Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Christian Jessup, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, poses for a photo after flying an A-10C Thunderbolt II during a joint training mission as part of Red Flag Alaska 23-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jun. 13, 2023. RF-A 23-2 allows pilots to participate in complex mission scenarios in order to refine their procedures and preparation skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

