Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2 [Image 2 of 7]

    Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, are lined up on the flightline during Red Flag Alaska (RF-A) 23-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jun. 12, 2023. RF-A 23-2 is focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces and providing training for units preparing for air expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 03:46
    Photo ID: 7874888
    VIRIN: 230612-F-YU621-7770
    Resolution: 6048x2928
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2
    Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2
    Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2
    Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2
    Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2
    Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2
    Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eielson Air Force Base
    25th Fighter Squadron
    80th Fighter Squadron
    Red Flag Alaska 23-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT