Osan, Kunsan team up at Eielson for Red Flag Alaska 23-2

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, prepare to take off during Red Flag Alaska (RF-A) 23-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jun. 12, 2023. RF-A 23-2 is focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces and providing training for units preparing for air expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

