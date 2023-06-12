230609-N-KG461-1244



KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 9, 2023) Gen. Anthony Cotton, Commander, U.S. Strategic Command, greets Marines during a tour of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Cotton interacted with Sailors and Marines during his visit to discuss their roles in the nation’s strategic deterrence mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSTRATCOM and Senator Pete Ricketts visit Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.