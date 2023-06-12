USSTRATCOM and Senator Pete Ricketts visit Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

230609-N-KG461-1057
KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 9, 2023) Gen. Anthony Cotton, Commander, U.S. Strategic Command, greets Capt. Mark Yates, commanding officer of Trident Refit Facility, during a tour of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Cotton interacted with officers, Sailors and Marines during his visit to discuss their roles in the national strategic deterrence mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)
Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 16:09
Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
