    USSTRATCOM and Senator Pete Ricketts visit Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay [Image 5 of 7]

    USSTRATCOM and Senator Pete Ricketts visit Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    230609-N-KG461-1057

    230609-N-KG461-1249

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 9, 2023) Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska greets Marines during a tour of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Ricketts interacted with Sailors and Marines during his visit to discuss their roles in the national strategic deterrence mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 16:09
    Photo ID: 7858332
    VIRIN: 230609-N-KG461-1249
    Resolution: 5018x3584
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSTRATCOM and Senator Pete Ricketts visit Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Omaha Trophy
    USSTRATCOM
    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay
    U.S. Navy

