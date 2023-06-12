Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSTRATCOM and Senator Pete Ricketts visit Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay [Image 3 of 7]

    USSTRATCOM and Senator Pete Ricketts visit Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    230609-N-KG461-1083

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 9, 2023) From left to right, Gen. Anthony Cotton, Commander, U.S. Strategic Command, Cmdr. David Burke, commanding officer of the Gold Crew, Cmdr. Steve Col, commanding officer of Blue Crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740), and Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska showcase the 2022 Omaha Trophy in front of the Blue and Gold Crews during a ceremony held onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. The Omaha Trophy is awarded annually to U.S. Strategic Command units that demonstrate the highest standards of performance in the command’s mission areas, their role in global operations and the command’s continued emphasis on strategic deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

    Omaha Trophy
    USSTRATCOM
    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay
    U.S. Navy

