USSTRATCOM and Senator Pete Ricketts visit Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 9, 2023) Cmdr. Steve Col (middle left), commanding officer of Blue Crew, and Cmdr. David Burke (middle right), commanding officer of the Gold Crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740) receive the 2022 Omaha Trophy from Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska (left) and Gen. Anthony Cotton, Commander, U.S. Strategic Command, during a ceremony held onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. The Omaha Trophy is awarded annually to U.S. Strategic Command units that demonstrate the highest standards of performance in the command’s mission areas, their role in global operations and the command’s continued emphasis on strategic deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

