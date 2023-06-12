230609-N-KG461-1057



KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 9, 2023) Gen. Anthony Cotton, Commander, U.S. Strategic Command, walks through sideboys at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Chapel during a ceremony to honor the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740) with the 2022 Omaha Trophy. The Omaha Trophy is awarded annually to U.S. Strategic Command units that demonstrate the highest standards of performance in the command’s mission areas, their role in global operations and the command’s continued emphasis on strategic deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 16:09 Photo ID: 7858323 VIRIN: 230609-N-KG461-1057 Resolution: 4332x3094 Size: 1.19 MB Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSTRATCOM and Senator Pete Ricketts visit Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.