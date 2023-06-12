Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st OMRS Change of Command [Image 6 of 7]

    51st OMRS Change of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jamie Cornett, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, gives his first speech to his squadron during the 51st OMRS change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 8, 2023. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 21:29
    Photo ID: 7856295
    VIRIN: 230608-F-IC495-1364
    Resolution: 5336x3550
    Size: 12.14 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 7

    This work, 51st OMRS Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

