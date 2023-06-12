51st OMRS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Vecchione, left, 51st Medical Group commander, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Shannon Hunt, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 8, 2023. The MSM is a military decoration awarded by various branches of the Armed Forces to recognize distinguished or outstanding meritorious service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)
