51st OMRS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Vecchione, left, 51st Medical Group commander, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Shannon Hunt, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 8, 2023. The MSM is a military decoration awarded by various branches of the Armed Forces to recognize distinguished or outstanding meritorious service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR