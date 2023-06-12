U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jamie Cornett, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute to his squadron during the 51st OMRS change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 8, 2023. Change of command ceremonies symbolize the transfer of command responsibility and accountability from one individual to another, which is physically represented by the passing of the guidon - the tangible symbol of the unit - from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

