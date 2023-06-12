51st OMRS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shannon Hunt, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, renders her final salute to her squadron during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 8, 2023. The 51st OMRS falls under the command of the 51st Medical Group, which maintains and ensures medical readiness for contingencies by providing high-quality, trusted care for approximately 8,000 enrollees and 20,000 beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023