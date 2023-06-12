Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st OMRS Change of Command [Image 4 of 7]

    51st OMRS Change of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Vecchione, left, 51st Medical Group commander, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Shannon Hunt, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, right, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 8, 2023. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 21:29
    Photo ID: 7856293
    VIRIN: 230608-F-IC495-1260
    Resolution: 2194x1460
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st OMRS Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st OMRS Change of Command
    51st OMRS Change of Command
    51st OMRS Change of Command
    51st OMRS Change of Command
    51st OMRS Change of Command
    51st OMRS Change of Command
    51st OMRS Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #changeofcommand #osanairbase #51fighterwing #51stMDG #51stOMRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT