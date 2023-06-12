U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Vecchione, left, 51st Medical Group commander, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Shannon Hunt, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, right, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 8, 2023. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 21:29 Photo ID: 7856293 VIRIN: 230608-F-IC495-1260 Resolution: 2194x1460 Size: 2.08 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st OMRS Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.