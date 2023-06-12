51st OMRS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Vecchione, left, 51st Medical Group commander, presents the guidon to Lt. Col. Jamie Cornett, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, as a symbol of his taking command of the 51st OMRS at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 8, 2023. Prior to taking command, Cornett served as the 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

