The 63rd Readiness Division Celebrates 80th Birthday

Soldiers assigned to the 63rd Readiness Division, pose for a photo with distinguished guests for the unit’s 80th birthday celebration and Open House, at the Sgt. James T. Witkowski Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif., on June 9, 2023. The 63rd RD was activated under Maj. Gen. Louis Hibbs during WWII as the 63rd Infantry Division on June 15, 1943 due to the Army’s urgent need for combat power. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

