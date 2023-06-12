Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 63rd Readiness Division Celebrates 80th Birthday [Image 2 of 8]

    The 63rd Readiness Division Celebrates 80th Birthday

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, Command Sergeant Major, 63rd RD, poses for a photo with retired Maj. Gen. Robert Ostenberg, former Commanding General, 63rd Regional Support Command, during the unit’s 80th birthday celebration and Open House at the Sgt. James T. Witkowski Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif., on June 9, 2023. The 63rd RD was activated under Maj. Gen. Louis Hibbs during WWII as the 63rd Infantry Division on June 15, 1943 due to the Army’s urgent need for combat power. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

    This work, The 63rd Readiness Division Celebrates 80th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

