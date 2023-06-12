The 63rd Readiness Division Celebrates 80th Birthday

Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie, Command Sergeant Major, 63rd Readiness Division, cuts the cake with distinguished guests, using a U.S. Army Ceremonial Saber, during the unit’s 80th birthday at the Sgt. James T. Witkowski Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif., on June 9, 2023. The 63rd RD was activated under Maj. Gen. Louis Hibbs during WWII as the 63rd Infantry Division on June 15, 1943 due to the Army’s urgent need for combat power. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

