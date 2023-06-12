The 63rd Readiness Division Celebrates 80th Birthday

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Travis Kerby, 303rd Information Operations, 63rd Readiness Division, receives the Minuteman Scholarship for California State University San Bernardino’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at the Sgt. James T. Witkowski Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif., on June 9, 2023. The scholarship is awarded to an exceptional soldier in the Army Reserve, which covers tuition and fees or room and board for up to four years at a public or private school. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

