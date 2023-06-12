The 63rd Readiness Division Celebrates 80th Birthday

U.S. Army Col. Jerry A. Brown (left), Congressional Legislative Liaison, 63rd Readiness Division, poses for a photo with Marc Berman (center), Assemblymember Twenty-Third District, and Larry Klein (right), Mayor of Sunnyvale, California , at the Sgt. James T. Witkowski Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif., on June 9, 2023. The 63rd RD was activated under Maj. Gen. Louis Hibbs during WWII as the 63rd Infantry Division on June 15, 1943 due to the Army’s urgent need for combat power. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

